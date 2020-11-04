TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €26.90 by Warburg Research

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) has been given a €26.90 ($31.65) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TEG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.68 ($29.04).

TEG opened at €26.10 ($30.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.44. TAG Immobilien AG has a 12 month low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 12 month high of €27.18 ($31.98).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

