T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,299 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 146.5% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 148,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,298,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $132.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.92.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.