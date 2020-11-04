Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Short Interest Update

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,340,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 15,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 158.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. Sysco has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after buying an additional 11,798,873 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Sysco by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,741,000 after buying an additional 916,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,692,000 after buying an additional 768,911 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in Sysco by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,602,000 after buying an additional 703,700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,154,000 after purchasing an additional 620,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

