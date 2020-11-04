Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Synopsys by 13.6% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 127,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Synopsys by 17.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,150,000 after buying an additional 74,968 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth $258,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Benchmark increased their price target on Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.86.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total transaction of $15,212,432.59. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $42,137,950.19. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,630 shares of company stock valued at $64,843,541. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $221.74 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $232.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.88 and a 200-day moving average of $193.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.