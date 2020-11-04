Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.39, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $730.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.79. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 358,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 33,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after buying an additional 353,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

