Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

SYF stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

