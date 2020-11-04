Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

