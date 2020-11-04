Synaptics (SYNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.38 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Synaptics from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Synaptics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Synaptics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $1,027,793.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,345.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Geeslin sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $70,284.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,583 shares of company stock worth $2,005,097 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

