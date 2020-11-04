Synaptics (SYNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Synaptics to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.38 million.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.26. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 9,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $764,762.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Geeslin sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $70,284.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,583 shares of company stock worth $2,005,097 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

