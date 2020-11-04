Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Short Interest Update

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,500 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 326,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,765.0 days.

Shares of Sydney Airport stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. Sydney Airport has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71.

Get Sydney Airport alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sydney Airport from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, airfield and terminal facilities, and government mandated security services for airlines; and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sydney Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydney Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.