SVB Leerink Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $76.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average is $80.34. The company has a market cap of $194.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,394,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,498,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,306,000 after buying an additional 82,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

