SVB Leerink Lowers Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Price Target to $9.00

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

NASDAQ FPRX opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $176.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.54.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 579.41%. Analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 345,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $1,740,014.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $109,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

