Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Short Interest Update

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,500 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 567,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

In other Surface Oncology news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SURF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $339.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

