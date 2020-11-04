Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Short Interest Up 11.9% in October

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SPRT opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.76. Support.com has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.45.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter. Support.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Support.com during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Support.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Support.com in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

