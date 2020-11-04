Sunrun (RUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sunrun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sunrun alerts:

NASDAQ RUN opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5,394.61 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Simmons assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

In other Sunrun news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $95,329,377.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $107,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,246,318 shares of company stock valued at $529,698,737. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.