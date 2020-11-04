Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

Shares of SNDE stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. Sundance Energy has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.56). Sundance Energy had a net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sundance Energy will post -7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sundance Energy stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 193,790 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Sundance Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Inc operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas.

