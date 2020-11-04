Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) Short Interest Up 16.0% in October

Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 424,100 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sundance Energy stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Sundance Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundance Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of SNDE stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Sundance Energy has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56.

Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Sundance Energy had a net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sundance Energy will post -7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas.

