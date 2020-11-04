Substratum Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network, COSS and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $484,504.02 and approximately $89.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Radar Relay, Tidex, BiteBTC, OKEx, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Binance, COSS and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

