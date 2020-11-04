Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYBT. Raymond James cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $912.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 750 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,874 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $80,394.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,815 shares of company stock valued at $334,969. 6.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 30,970.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after buying an additional 297,006 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 116.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 154,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,262,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after buying an additional 133,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

