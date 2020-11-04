Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,122 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average volume of 1,717 call options.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $363.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,319,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,898 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,773,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,056,000 after purchasing an additional 911,959 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,345,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 597,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,681,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,265,000 after purchasing an additional 511,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,513,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,888,000 after purchasing an additional 352,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

