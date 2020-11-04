Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 29.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 147,920 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 134.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STRL. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of STRL opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

