Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, National Securities upgraded Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $8.61 on Monday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $167.77 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,183.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $202,200. 5.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth $242,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $310,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

