Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Short Interest Up 16.1% in October

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 97,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
SCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Securities raised Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
In other Stellus Capital Investment news, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $202,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SCM opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.77 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04.
Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.30%.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.