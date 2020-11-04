Stearns Financial Services Group Sells 586 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Stearns Financial Services Group cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $188.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $365.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.09.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

