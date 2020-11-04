Stearns Financial Services Group Sells 1,448 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stearns Financial Services Group lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.66.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

