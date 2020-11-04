Stearns Financial Services Group Buys 2,966 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stearns Financial Services Group grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.8% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

AT&T stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

