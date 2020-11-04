STASIS EURO (EURS) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $36.92 million and $2.41 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00008369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kyber Network, OKCoin and Tokens.net.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00025076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.53 or 0.03671822 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00200842 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

EURS is a token. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, DDEX, Tokens.net, OKCoin, DSX, HitBTC, Ethfinex and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

