Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.87 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.39. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.09%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

STWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

