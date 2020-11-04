Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $265.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

NYSE STWD opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.