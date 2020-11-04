Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

SBUX stock opened at $88.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.89. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

