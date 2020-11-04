Square (SQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Square (NYSE:SQ) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Square to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Square stock opened at $158.21 on Wednesday. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $193.44. The firm has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 255.18 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Compass Point upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. 140166 increased their price target on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.93.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $29,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,858,216.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 685,877 shares of company stock worth $111,603,815. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

