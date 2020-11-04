SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SPX FLOW in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

FLOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $46.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.84. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.73 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 85.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 174.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 47.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 8.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

