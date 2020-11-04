SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for SPX in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.72. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX’s FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SPXC. William Blair raised shares of SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

NYSE SPXC opened at $43.26 on Monday. SPX has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. SPX had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPX by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 61,274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPX by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 24,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPX by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 82,210 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

