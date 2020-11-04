Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid chemistry platform. The company is developing SB 9200, for the treatment of viral diseases, including hepatitis B virus. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Hopkinton, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SBPH opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $19.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) by 190.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of a range of cancers and inflammatory diseases using its proprietary small molecule nucleotide platform. The company is developing SB 11285, a next-generation immunotherapeutic cyclic dinucleotide for the treatment of selected cancers; novel STING antagonist compounds for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and novel platform to enable the targeted delivery of payload molecules.

