Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,382 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 3.3% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in Facebook by 3.3% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.2% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $107,918.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,293 shares of company stock worth $9,509,140. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $265.30 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.71. The company has a market capitalization of $755.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Citigroup upped their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

