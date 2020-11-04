Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,806 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

