Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,600 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Splunk by 32,404.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock worth $156,879,000 after purchasing an additional 787,099 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $64,390,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Splunk by 1,606.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 333,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,295,000 after purchasing an additional 314,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,934,901,000 after purchasing an additional 194,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $28,417,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $194.78 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.96.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,729,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

