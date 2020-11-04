SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 2.32% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $12,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 405.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of XSD opened at $135.14 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $68.95 and a one year high of $140.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.88 and its 200-day moving average is $116.88.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

