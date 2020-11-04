Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (SONA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southern National Banc. of Virginia to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Shares of SONA opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.94. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Southern National Banc. of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Southern National Banc. of Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $439,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,825 shares of company stock valued at $114,285. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

