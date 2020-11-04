Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock Price Up 15.1%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) rose 15.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 2,068,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 822,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 111.32%. The company had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONM. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth about $4,875,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,714,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,507,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

