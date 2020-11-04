Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SOHU. ValuEngine cut shares of Sohu.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $10.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sohu.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sohu.com from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.77.

Sohu.com stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $718.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $421.06 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sohu.com by 314.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 319.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 68,650 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 20.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 42.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

