Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SQM. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.42.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.