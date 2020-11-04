Snap-on’s (SNA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Longbow Research cut shares of Snap-on from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.33.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA opened at $163.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $172.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.68 and its 200 day moving average is $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total transaction of $2,047,995.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,713 shares of company stock worth $6,709,767 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 97.7% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 29.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 279.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5.8% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 10.3% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.