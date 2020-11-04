Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,492 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 266.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 160.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

SNAP stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 1.52. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 92,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $2,011,041.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,305,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,968,679.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,532,705 shares of company stock valued at $172,239,148.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

