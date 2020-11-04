SmartFinancial Inc (SMBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

SmartFinancial has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 1,796 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $26,419.16. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 64,223 shares in the company, valued at $944,720.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

