Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Up 16.4% in October

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,073,100 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 2,639,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SWDHF opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Skyworth Group has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.

Get Skyworth Group alerts:

About Skyworth Group

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells consumer electronic products in People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and Smart Appliances Business segments.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.