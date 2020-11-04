Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Up 16.4% in October

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,073,100 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 2,639,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SWDHF opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Skyworth Group has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.
About Skyworth Group
