Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.06-2.06 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $2.06 EPS.

SWKS stock opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.54. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,923,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,410 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.