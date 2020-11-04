Six Flags Entertainment Corp Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn ($0.92) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.96). Wedbush also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SIX. B. Riley raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.85.

Shares of SIX opened at $23.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 2.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%.

In related news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after acquiring an additional 142,260 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,214,000. EMS Capital LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,030,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 257.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 632,653 shares during the period. Finally, Altai Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.3% in the second quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 727,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

