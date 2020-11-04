Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

SBGI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.29.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $19.65 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $40.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $102,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

