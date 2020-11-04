Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,309 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $12,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $102,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $60,014.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,366.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,831 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSD. DA Davidson downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of SSD opened at $94.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.36. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

